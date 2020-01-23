Putin’s new cabinet of self-serving, public-sector careerists

The new line-up of the Russian government, announced on Tuesday evening, means significant changes in how the world’s 11th-biggest economy by nominal GDP is run. President Vladimir Putin expects a new generation of senior officials, who have made their entire public-sector careers under his rule, to boost growth with efficient, tightly monitored and well-targeted government spending. Reality probably will soon make a dent in these expectations.

Previous Russian governments usually included a few highly qualified economists and economic managers but also lots of ballast: political loyalists and conservative ideologues who kept their jobs just because they irritated the opposition and the West, intelligence-service veterans, lobbyists for important industries and relatives of Putin cronies.

In prime minister Mikhail Mishustin’s new cabinet, Dmitry Patrushev, the son of Nikolai Patrushev, Putin’s old friend and secretary of his influential Security Council, still serves as agriculture minister. But the balance has shifted towards a new breed of public servant — those with a proven ability to run complex projects and with self-presentation skills equaling those of private-sector executives.

The average age of the 31 members of the Mishustin government is just over 50, compared with 53 for the previous cabinet under Dmitry Medvedev. Three of the new appointees are under 40; there was only one minister that young in the Medvedev cabinet. Few of these people, however, have any meaningful experience in the private sector. The achievements that led to their appointments were notched in the service of the state or in state-owned firms.

State companies and the government have long been the preferred employers among young Russians. In a poll of recent graduates conducted by the RAEX rating agency, 53.7% wanted to work for state-controlled companies and 28.4% wanted to go into public service. Many of the new ministers have lived this dream in the 20 years of Putin’s rule, and made the most of it.

Deputy prime minister Marat Khusnullin was responsible for Moscow’s construction boom under mayor Sergei Sobyanin, including 40 new subway stations and an overhaul of the capital’s public transport infrastructure.