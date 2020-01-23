CARTOON: Job losses stack up

Consumer inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, increased to 4% in December, in line with market expectations
Whether indemnities are enforceable in SA depends on the particular circumstances of the case, write Justin Malherbe and Maria Philippides
Council for Scientific and Industrial Research study recommends quickest and most effective ways to close the energy gap
But the two former DA leaders say they will find ways of co-operating and supporting each other
Old Mutual’s feud with Moyo has cast a shadow over the company
The sheer size of public spending can be a powerful force for change, says Economist Intelligence Unit report
Leon Ayo, the president of the British Chamber of Commerce in SA, talks to Business Day TV
Lead Democratic prosecutor accuses Trump of setting up a corrupt scheme to win re-election in November
Star cyclist plans first race after recovering from horrific crash
In an era of social media and politicians who could play parts in a farce, language has become a new weapon
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.