CARTOON: Job losses stack up

23 January 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, January 23 2020

Embattled SA economy starts year on an 8,000 job-shedding spree

Telkom is already in talks about retrenchments, as are firms from retailers to gold mines to state-owned enterprises
Economy
15 hours ago

Telkom to start retrenchment talks with unions

The parties have about two months to reach a resolution as 3,000 workers face the chop
Companies
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Better for Telkom to swallow the bitter pill

The telecommunications company's plan to cut 3,000 jobs is long overdue
Opinion
2 days ago

WATCH: How SA is losing jobs

Labour consultant Tony Healy talks to Business Day TV about the state of the labour market
National
2 days ago

Glencore warns of up to 665 job losses at Rustenburg Smelter

Glencore and Merafe Resources are to start retrenchment talks with labour, citing unreliable and expensive electricity supply
Companies
5 days ago

Sibanye cuts fewer jobs than expected at Marikana

Sibanye-Stillwater sheds 4,775 jobs in restructuring process at its platinum mines
Companies
6 days ago

Massmart’s jobs shock adds to SA’s unemployment crisis

Walmart-owned firm could axe almost 1,500 workers and shut 23 DionWired electronics and 11 Masscash outlets
Companies
1 week ago
Wednesday, January 22 2020
Wednesday, January 22 2020

