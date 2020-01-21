Softbank’s Masayoshi Son needs to swap unicorns for angels

The reputation of Masayoshi Son, the world’s most prolific unicorn breeder, came crashing down last year with the collapse of WeWork. An 80% writedown on The We Company, and a ¥970bn ($8.8bn) loss at the SoftBank vision fund delivered some cold hard truths about his vulnerability.

You might think that Son would have learned his lesson. Instead, he’s doubling down, with plans to start a $108bn fund that’s even bigger than the first. To win back investors’ confidence, though, the chair of SoftBank Group might want to consider a different tack: becoming an angel.

That’s not just a euphemism. Angel investing would take Son back to basics. Compared with the SoftBank vision fund, a SoftBank Angel Fund should be:

Much smaller: $50bn max.

Write lighter checks: nothing larger than $10m (e ven $10m is huge by some standards.

Invest earlier: no later than Series A.

This concept of smaller, lighter, earlier ought to become a mantra. But it takes guts — Son would have to rein in the swagger that comes with writing fat pay cheques. Not that his habit of throwing billions at Southeast Asian start-ups isn’t bold; but when that business already has a product, traction, brand awareness and market leadership, then you can’t exactly call it brave — especially when it’s other people’s money.

Angel investors take a punt on new companies at the earliest stages, often before a product has been fully developed or any revenue acquired. In the past, they were generally rich individuals who knew the founders and were parting with a relatively modest amount of cash to give young entrepreneurs a leg up. The average angel and seed deal size in the fourth quarter was $1.8m, according to Crunchbase News.

When Son entered the venture capital scene in 2016 with a $97bn cheque book, this old-school model of investing — based on the careful assessment of a start-up’s revenue, return and growth — was thrown out of the window. Son’s vision fund tends to invest much later, in rounds such as Series E, F or even H.

Son also wielded his giant fund to pick winners and, by extension, nominate losers in ways that defied logic. He offered WeWork founder Adam Neumann just 12 minutes to make his pitch, then told him that his company wasn’t being crazy enough, New York Magazine reported last year. Neumann should aim to make WeWork 10 times bigger than originally planned, the founder of the co-working space operator was told.