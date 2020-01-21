Size matters in small business, so focus on funding the job creators

The unemployment rate in SA is at its highest in decades. In fact, at 29.1% it is among the highest in the world. At the same time, the country is producing more start-up businesses, with estimates ranging between 250,000 and 500,000 small businesses in the country right now. So why aren’t small businesses creating more jobs?

The answer is simple. Contrary to popular belief, start-up companies don’t create jobs. Start-ups may have the capacity to hire one or two people, but they are rarely able to employ more, as the business is generally still in survival mode. That’s why the unemployment rate to start-up company ratio makes no sense to many commentators.

Recent international research points to small businesses playing an important role in job creation, but only over time. It is only once the business has reached the 20-employee mark or the three- to five-year milestone that you start seeing a positive employment effect. We’ve got to realise that job creation by small businesses is by no means immediate, but rather subject to their future growth.

It sounds odd to talk about “age-appropriate” small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). But the fact is age is one of the most important factors in the number of potential jobs SMEs are able to create. Here’s the challenge though: while established SMEs have the ability to create the jobs SA so desperately needs, most of the attention — and the financing — is given to companies in the start-up phase.

We see many small SA companies struggle to find the correct financiers to assist in their growth once they’ve moved beyond the start-up phase. And when the requirements for securing finance have become seemingly impossible to meet, how are SMEs expected to have a measured effect in their markets?

The cost of missed opportunities and lower growth for local SMEs has a major knock-on effect on the economy. It is estimated that SMEs make up 91% of formalised businesses, provide employment to about 60% of the labour force, and their total economic output accounts for about 34% of SA’s GDP. It’s difficult to put an exact number to the cost to the economy of slower SME growth, but the need to operate in a supportive financial environment is critical to the sector’s wellbeing and to any attempts to increase the number of jobs created by the sector.

So how do we start changing this? This is where small business financiers come in, and where impact finance makes a difference. Financiers and more established SMEs should be working together to bring about positive change through impact finance. Funding for high-impact SMEs will help them reach that vital next level of growth — and financiers in this country need to focus on financing for high-impact SMEs, and back these businesses to reach the next level of growth. This will, in turn, enable more staff hires.

I see three main barriers to scaling any business: leadership; scalable infrastructure; and market. First, the business needs to have a “jockey” that a financier regards as a good fit — a leader they want to back. The financier then needs to carefully assess the financials provided by the jockey, as these do not always align with future projects. And the financier must assess the person’s character and competence before backing the business.

SMEs must also show they can scale their infrastructure and systems, and that they have potential to grow. The financier must then understand what infrastructure needs to be financed to scale. Lastly, if an SME secures a contract that is larger than its previous projects it will need finance to follow through on this project. Financing is a way to gain access to the market, and for the SME to follow through on delivery.

The consequences for established SMEs of funding that takes too long to arrive — or doesn’t arrive at all — are often devastating to the business. Many SMEs simply do without the funding, which means they miss opportunities to pitch for contracts that would have helped them grow. Alternatively, they compromise themselves to get the funds, by using working capital or an overdraft to fund something expansionary in nature, and then have to deal with the consequences of that decision. Either way, they’re certainly not going to be in a position to hire more people.

Both SMEs and financiers need to recognise these barriers and work towards breaking them down, together. With the number of small businesses in SA, the potential is huge if SMEs find financiers to invest with impact, and in turn those financed SMEs make an impact of their own.

The bottom line: impact funding has the potential to meaningfully decrease the unemployment rate and in the process play an important role in securing SA’s future. It just needs to be applied at the right stage of a small business’s development.

• Padayachee is CEO of Spartan SME Finance.