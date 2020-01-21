Hypocritical ANC contradicts the values of Richard Maponya

In October 2014 I attended the launch of the township economic revitalisation programme at Orlando Stadium. The leading government representatives were Gauteng premier David Makhura, deputy president Ramaphosa and small business development minister Lindiwe Zulu. Makhura and Ramaphosa waxed lyrical about government’s ambitious plans to invest in the township economy. The 2019 ANC manifesto said the same. These commitments were repeated at Maponya’s funeral.

So why isn’t more being invested in Soweto’s productive economy? An ANC councillor’s tribute at the memorial service held at Maponya Mall is telling. She quoted from the Freedom Charter’s call for wealth to be shared and the national democratic revolution in which blacks would be liberated to participate in the economy, an economy in which the state plays the dominant part.

Both of these injunctions could not be further from the life Maponya lived and the world he envisaged. To him it was an individual’s vision, hard work, perseverance and self-reliance that mattered. He shared his wealth generously, but first he had to create it.

The politicians responsible for devising policies to bring prosperity to all are blinded by tired ideologies and allegiances that Maponya long ago abandoned, if he ever espoused them. Chief among these was BEE, which he said stifled initiative and encouraged entitlement.

Government handouts

Maponya was obsessed with entrepreneurship as a means to reduce poverty. He hardly ever mentioned inequality. He was wise enough to realise that in reducing poverty some people get rich so inequality rises — at first.

To Maponya, the family was the basic unit of society and the source of wealth creation. What is being done to foster family prosperity in SA? Government advertisements boast that its 17-million social grants alleviate poverty. The truth is the ANC should hang its head in shame that so many families depend on government handouts.

Ramaphosa gives his state of the nation address in a few weeks. The nation is divided, angry, frustrated and impatient. The president could do worse than deeply imbibe the values and life story of Maponya and repeat it in his speech, loudly and clearly.

Meanwhile, big businesses should take a leaf from Maponya’s book, strive to overcome the myriad obstacles before them and seek out opportunities to team up with the townships’ vibrant entrepreneurial talent.

The government and business must realise the township economy will thrive only if the whole economy thrives. They should grasp Maponya’s obsession with stimulating entrepreneurship and focus laser-like on co-operation between big and small business to achieve this goal, with a special emphasis on ferreting out export opportunities in the rich, developed world.

And we, as individuals, should learn the lessons from Maponya’s life story and ask ourselves: do we have a purpose, and the perseverance to see it through?

• Chance is a former DA MP and small business development MEC who now does business in Soweto.