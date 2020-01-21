Opinion

CARTOON: Lesotho’s first degree lady

21 January 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, January 21 2020
Tuesday, January 21 2020

Lesotho leader Thomas Thabane promises to quit, as wife remains on the run

Maesiah Thabane is the key suspect in the killing of Thabane’s second wife in 2017 — the woman he married a little over two months after the slaying
World
21 hours ago

Lesotho leader to step down over alleged links to wife’s murder

Thomas Thabane has resigned over the shooting of his wife in 2017, two days before his inauguration
World
4 days ago

Wife accused of trying to kill Zimbabwe vice-president gets bail

Marry Mubaiwa is accused of removing an intravenous line from her husband in a Pretoria hospital
World
1 week ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s reprieve paroles two of SA’s most contentious prisoners

Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe and AbaThembu King Buyel’Ekhaya Dalindyebo in line for early release
National
1 month ago
Monday, January 20 2020
Monday, January 20 2020

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Eskom, throw this idea at the wall ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
WILLIAM GUMEDE: Clueless ANC alliance believes ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: Cyril Ramaphosa faces high noon ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Cyril Ramaphosa stays for the fight
Opinion / Editorials
5.
LETTER: Certifiably sick
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.