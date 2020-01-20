CARTOON: Tito Mboweni’s Davos dilemma

The local bourse benefited from a surprise interest-rate cut, while progress in the US-China trade war supported global stocks
Divided ANC is unlikely to agree on wage bill plan before the February budget
Poor education, health and employment outcomes are blocking citizens' chances of moving up the class ladder
Governing party spokesperson downplays suggestions factions will use the gathering to push for the minister’s removal
The fashion retailer has excelled Down Under, with an 11% revenue increase in Australia, attributed largely to using local, experienced managers
Domestic problems include SOEs that threaten a fragile fiscus and low economic growth
‘Let’s keep our fingers crossed,’ the finance minister told a media conference ahead of his trip to the World Economic Forum
Ri Yong-ho played a key role in relations with the US and the West
Following an indifferent start, the world No1 is happy, healthy and raring to go
Getting top athletes to eat healthily is as hard as getting your children to do so
