DESNÉ MASIE: Nationalist populism has coloured the relentless ‘Megxit’ coverage

As we count down to Brexit on January 31 here in the UK, we have been blindsided by the irony of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, announcing they will be leaving the royal family and, for the most part, the UK.

The tabloids, particularly Daily Mail, went hysterical, to put it mildly. Many black Britons and their woke white allies have blamed the Sussex’s retreat from royal life on alleged racism in the UK, particularly in the aristocracy. Meanwhile, Markle’s withdrawal from public life and royal duties — soon dubbed “Megxit” — has been met with scorn because the royals are ultimately funded by taxpayers.

The reasons for this national meltdown are varied, but largely determined by the peculiar, obsessive relationship the British public has with its royal family, and its difficulty with discussion of issues regarding race. Another not insignificant factor is that the Sussex’s courtship began in about November 2016, a few months after the Brexit referendum during an unhinged period of identity politics.

While it is true that not everyone who voted to leave the EU is a racist xenophobe, what is undeniable is that the referendum result has unleashed a dark strain of nationalist populism that has emboldened alt-right trolls to crawl out from the dark corners of the internet and debase the tone of public debate. Some of this atmosphere has coloured the relentless and unrestrained coverage and commentary on Markle.

Lived experience

All of this, and many private unseen reasons, has culminated in the Sussexes feeling vulnerable and determined to live independently without a sovereign grant. Home secretary Priti Patel and the boxer Amir Khan have said in reaction to the Megxit race furore that the UK is “not racist”, that people of colour can “get on” in the UK and have a good life.

Patel and Khan may be brown people themselves, but it still does not give them more of a right than white journalists such as Piers Morgan to deny Markle the truth of her lived experience, nor that of working-class black people rendered invisible by the cutthroat competition of economic life in the UK.

Besides Patel and Khan, there are many visible black bodies in the UK elite — Baroness Scotland, Baroness Lawrence, Lord Boateng and Baroness Warsi. And the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is a Muslim. This is very good, and despite Brexit.