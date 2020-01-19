Companies opt for onshoring amid global risks and regulations

Over the past few years the wealth planning industry has been facing challenging circumstances. A variety of factors, including budgetary pressures, increased scrutiny from tax authorities and public outrage after high-profile offshore financing scandals, mean companies around the globe are under pressure to bring their offshore assets and operations back onshore.

While doing so will take effort from the affected organisations, migrating a company doesn’t have to be a negative experience. In fact, there are a number of positives in the offing for any company that takes the onshoring route, provided they do so in the right way.

Before looking at the practicalities of onshoring, however, it’s worth digging a little deeper into what’s driving the phenomenon. There are two kinds of forces behind the push to onshoring: hard and soft drivers. The hard drivers are best described as specific legal and regulatory pressures exercised on companies and their owners.

Tax authorities, for example, are set on “repatriating” operations and profits. In the US, tax authorities have made it easier for companies to repatriate their profits. As a result, there is a question mark over whether it still makes sense for US companies to do business via offshore vehicles. If other countries follow suit in a bid to strengthen home-grown corporates, the case for offshoring may continue to diminish.

Measures taken by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to curb base erosion and profit sharing — the corporate tax planning strategies used by multinationals to “shift” profits from higher tax jurisdictions to lower tax jurisdictions, thus eroding the tax base of the higher tax jurisdictions — meanwhile are also playing a part.

In fact, research suggests that more companies than before are restructuring their intellectual property (IP) assets to meet substance demands since the latest such measures were finalised.

Soft drivers for onshoring, meanwhile, include anger at growing inequality between rich and poor around the globe, public outrage at corporate scandals and the ensuing increased scrutiny from traditional and social media, having an impact on the political agendas in the countries affected and geopolitics as a whole. The growing pressures described above result in companies coming to the realisation that operating offshore may no longer be a sustainable business model.