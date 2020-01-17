Opinion

CARTOON: Gwede’s nuclear option for Necsa

17 January 2020 - 05:05 brandan reynolds
Gwede Mantashe set to replace Necsa board members who resigned

Members of the Nuclear Energy Corporation of SA board say the energy minister ‘undermined’ their ability to carry out their fiduciary responsibilities
WATCH: Why the Necsa board resigned

Kelvin Kemm who served as Necsa chair when Jeff Radebe was energy minister talks to Business Day TV about Necsa
GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Waiting for Gwede ... for light, for action

The proposal to move Eskom to the energy ministry demonstrates the lack of movement in SA despite a year of crises
Potential of energy SOEs cannot be released in a leadership vacuum

Minister has started the process of filling vacancies on boards and in management, writes Moferefere Lekorotsoana
Nuclear has a vital contribution to make to SA

The country needs to expand its value chain and enhance the benefits the sector already provides
NEWS ANALYSIS: Necsa in a state of flux

From being one of the few state-owned enterprises to turn a profit, the SA Nuclear Energy Corporation is now just like many other government ...
