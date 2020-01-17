CARTOON: Gwede’s nuclear option for Necsa

The JSE needs to lose more than 1.27% on Friday to register a weekly loss, boosted by local interest rate cuts and progress in the US-China trade war
Executives have been responsible for spectacular errors that dragged down some of SA’s largest companies
Speaking before the upcoming WEF meeting in Davos, the finance minister did say SA authorities are determined ‘to implement serious structural reform’
Freedom Front Plus secures big win in Schweizer-Reneke while EFF strengthens its hand
Telkom shares rise more than 8% on news the company plans to retrench 3,000 workers
The 25-basis-point cut, which takes the repo rate to 6.25%, comes as the economy struggles to grow
‘Let’s keep our fingers crossed,’ the finance minister told a media conference ahead of his trip to the World Economic Forum
Phil Hogan blunt about growing EU unhappiness over US unilateralism, saying it's driven by Trump’s desire for re-election
If day two sees the speedy removal of the vice-captain, SA is in with a chance
Artists Nelly Guambe and Steven Cohen challenge the viewer to face up to the human condition
