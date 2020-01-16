Opinion

WATCH: How political interference is holding Eskom back

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

16 January 2020 - 08:33 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF
Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.

The panel discusses Jabu Mabuza’s resignation as the chair of Eskom and how political interference is holding the Eskom board back from acting on decisions that could prevent the power utility’s collapse.

