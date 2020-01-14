CARTOON: The Eskom ‘antidote’

Equities enjoy support from signs of goodwill between China and the US, as the countries prepare to sign a truce in their trade war
The 8,000-word January 8 statement by the ruling party is empty and simply aimed at reassuring SA
Horse racing body says public protector regretted its refusal to pay R10m to black racehorse breeder Phindiwe Kema
The ANC's uninspiring January 8 statement delivered by the president fails to offer much that was new
DRDGold's new majority shareholder Sibanye-Stillwater has platinum-bearing tailings that the retreatment specialist wants to process
The rating's agency underscores SA’s difficulty in implementing policy reforms that could boost growth
Themes such as climate change, energy transition and innovative health care will be more prevalent this decade
French President Emmanuel Macron hopes to convince Trump to keep US forces in Africa
Cricket crowds now not only want to see players play, they want to hear what they say as well
Sunday Times journalist Qaanitah Hunter tracks the genesis of ‘thuma mina’ and how it became the tagline of Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.