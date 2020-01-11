Putin’s need to retrofit Russia’s World War 2 narrative

If the Soviet Union is primarily seen as Hitler’s ally at the outset of the war — which, of course, it was — rather than a Hitler conqueror at its conclusion, if Russia has never really been on the right side of history, it has no claim to moral authority and to a role as a global arbiter. To Putin, that role is, in a way, as important as Russia’s nuclear shield. The ability to say authoritatively what’s right and what’s wrong is, after all, a major part of what makes the US a global superpower.

Kremlin-linked historians and propagandists see the shifting narrative as the result of Eastern Europe’s increased role in the continent as a whole. Since, of all European nations, Poland and the Baltic states are the most concerned with the policy and politics of memory, their loud voices have drawn the European political elite’s attention away from the victory and towards the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact of 1939, in which Nazi Germany and Josef Stalin’s USSR divided up spheres of influence in Europe.

One result of this was a European Parliament resolution last year that equates the Soviet regime with the Nazi one in terms of the damage done to Europe, a document that has been a strong irritant to the Russian leadership and to Putin personally.

This year’s first issue of Russia in Global Politics, a foreign-policy journal with strong Kremlin links that often provides insights into the Putin administration’s geopolitical thinking, contains the transcript of a fascinating debate among prominent Russian historians on how Russia might try to shape the World War 2 narrative in a more politically advantageous direction. The debate casts Israel as Russia’s only ally in fighting the turning tide, and Poland as its main adversary.

The logic behind this is that Israel will never agree with the propaganda narratives of the nationalist governments in Poland and the Baltics, which aim to reject all blame for locals’ co-operation with the Nazis during the Holocaust. Indeed, as the Polish government has doubled down on its own nationalist memory policy — which casts Poland as an innocent victim of both Russian and German aggression — it has clashed repeatedly with Israel and the global Jewish community.

The Poles have also had their difficulties with the EU: they’ve tried to push through a reform of their judiciary that is seen in Brussels as an attack on the rule of law, and they’ve torpedoed various common policies in areas such as immigration and climate protection.

So here’s the recipe for the Russian memory counter-offensive as formulated during the discussion by Moscow State University historian Fyodor Gaida: “So then our main scapegoat is Poland. If we and the European bureaucrats need a common enemy, I guess Poland will be the first candidate. Poland’s role should get the most attention, which is what’s happening today. Our main ally is, yes, Israel. I agree completely, this topic must be developed: Jews in the Red Army and so on.”

Gaida also proposes that Russia should stress that all former Soviet republics contributed to the victory, rather than that Russia led the effort.

So far, Putin has played all these cards. He has repeatedly recalled Poland’s land-grab in Czechoslovakia after France and Britain agreed to that country’s carve-up in Munich in 1938. During the meeting with the generals, he recalled how a Polish ambassador to the Third Reich told Hitler he’d be commemorated with a statue in Warsaw if he managed to dispatch the Jews to Africa, as he once planned. “A bastard, an anti-Semitic pig, I have no other way to say it,” Putin raged.

Never mind that the ambassador in question, Josef Lipski, actually helped Jews fleeing Germany before the war get into Poland, as Polish Jewish community leaders pointed out.

On January 23, Putin will give an address at a ceremony in Israel commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Red Army’s liberation of Auschwitz, but Polish President Andrzej Duda has refused to go because he hasn’t been given a chance to speak.