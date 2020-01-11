It’s Apple vs the FBI and privacy vs security, once again

This mouthful of alphabet-soup matters because, as it turns out, the head of the remote operations unit knew of a “vendor” that was “almost 90% of the way” to finding a way to break into a locked iPhone. On learning of this, the department invited the vendor to demonstrate the capability. The next day, the suit against Apple was dropped.

Presumably, in-house communications have been better this time around. Even so, one can understand why the FBI is back to asking Apple for help. Back in 2016, techies agreed that whatever trick the department of justice used would work only once. Apple would find out how the unnamed vendor broke the encryption, and close that vulnerability in the next generation of phones.

Besides, Farook’s device was an iPhone 5. As as security goes, that’s practically the horse-and-buggy days. Quite likely, then, none of those alphabet-soup players have yet figured out how to break defeat the encryption on the newer devices.

Why does Apple continue to resist? And why do so many of us, notwithstanding our fears about terrorism, think Apple is right?

Here’s one reason: the company does not currently have a means of breaking into a locked phone. Forced to develop one, Apple would most likely create a software update that, once sent to the device, would allow the phone to be unlocked through some means other than a password (or facial recognition or fingerprint).

But the mere existence of such a technology is inconsistent with the basis on which the phone is sold. The company proudly trumpets its own inability to recover data from a locked iPhone once the user has exhausted 10 tries at entering the password. The value of this encryption is priced into the device.

Even if we assume that the value of this feature to the consumer is quite small — perhaps no more than 1% of the sale price — the total value is quite considerable to Apple. In the 12 months ended September 28 2019, Apple’s total revenue from selling iPhones was a bit more than $142bn. Thus a 1% security premium would come to $1.4bn — not pocket change even for a company whose market cap is currently 13 figures.

Even if the value of the encryption to the buyer is only one half of 1% of the price of the phone, the loss to Apple is $700m. If, on the other hand, you think the value of the security component is greater than 1% — very much my own suspicion — well, you can do the arithmetic.

In any case, lots of users are attracted to the notion that the Apple does not possess any secret way into the iPhone. (I certainly am.) The government, aware of this concern, insists it’s not asking Apple to create a backdoor; it only seeks a way to extract all the data on a pair of phones.

This bizarre bit of linguistic legerdemain is meaningless. To borrow from one of my mentors, you can call it Thucydides or you can call it banana peel, but it’s a backdoor all the same. Whatever the label, software that enables recovery of data without the password would mean a lot less privacy for users.

Still, perhaps you’re wary of absolutes; maybe you believe that in a particular case, the need to prevent crimes — particularly acts of terrorism — should outweigh the individual’s right to privacy. Fair enough. But do ask yourself this: Does history teach that the US federal government, once in possession of a surveillance tool, will remain discreet and humble in its use?

Sadly, the record isn’t good. That’s why we’re back here again. And why this time around, the fight will likely be to the finish.