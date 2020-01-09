Local spaza shop owners need regulatory protection against foreigners

“When they moved in, my shop was quickly surrounded by four foreign-owned shops. Within six months, I was out of business. They waged a price war on me and other locals. In some instances, their prices were lower than the prices of the wholesale suppliers that we sourced our merchandise from,” the tavern owner said.

After being driven out of the grocery and vegetable business he turned to selling liquor to support his family. He explained that the stringent licensing regime regulating the liquor trade was a deterrent to an influx of foreign traders in alcohol retailing. Without it, foreign traders would have taken over this market too. Indeed, in rural parts of the Eastern Cape, where law enforcement is poor, foreigners were making inroads in alcohol trading.

“I am not proud of selling alcohol, but I had to survive. Alcohol causes many social ills that result from an increase in alcohol abuse and fights that result in murders,” he said.

The tavern owner said locals were not generally opposed to foreigners trading in townships, but the government should have regulated their participation to protect local spaza shop owners from going bust.

“These are well-capitalised, highly skilled merchants that we were totally unprepared for. Even though it’s too late in the game, the government should have enacted legislation to protect local shop owners. Our country is run by a neocolonial, neoliberal government that regulates only to protect or advance the interests of big business,” the tavern owner said.

Lost market share

The discussion provided food for thought about the unfettered and unrestricted participation of foreign traders in the township economy. It made me ask whether our government is pursuing a policy of selective regulation. This question stems from the manner in which the world’s largest retailer, Walmart, entered the SA economy, via the $2.4bn (R34.09bn) acquisition of a 51% stake in local wholesaler Massmart in 2011. Conditions were imposed by the government as authorities feared the transaction could lead to job losses and cheap imports flooding into the economy. Massmart was required to reinstate 503 retrenched workers and honour existing agreements for three years after the conclusion of the deal.

One wonders why such regulatory courtesy is not extended to local spaza shop owners, who are after all also operating in the retail sector and for years have lost market share to the big retailers as they encroached on the townships.

SA is not the only country grappling with this highly emotive issue. Ghana has banned foreigners from engaging in retail trading, which is now reserved for Ghanaians. I don’t think this is a path SA should follow, but some form of regulation or policy is needed to reignite retail trading by locals in SA townships and rural towns.

Stronger competitors

The tavern owner prefers a policy that restricts foreigners from engaging in retail trading in SA, but he doesn’t support an outright ban such as in Ghana. He said that 2km from where we were standing a huge shopping complex was in the final stages of construction in the heart of Thokoza. One of the anchor tenants of the mall will be Africa’s largest retailer, Shoprite, which already has several other stores in the township and surrounding area.

The tavern owner said the battle for control of the township market will intensify as the foreign traders are pitted against formal retailers, led by Shoprite. I concluded that the defeat of local black shop owners is related to the lack of intergenerational business knowledge and know-how, which puts them at a disadvantage against stronger competitors.

The forefathers of the tavern owner were Xhosa-speaking, mixed farmers (pastoral and grain farmers), who lost their land during the British colonisation of SA and subsequent introduction of industrial capitalism in the 19th century. His forefathers were turned into cheap labour that was fed into white-owned mines and farms, and never had an opportunity to build their own retail business know-how and capital bases. That is why they are still struggling to make headway in the SA economy, 25 years after the end of apartheid.

They are now expected to compete head-on with foreign traders and the likes of Shoprite, which was founded by Afrikaners, descendants of the early Dutch settlers who were employees of the Dutch East India Company, once the world’s largest merchant company that dominated global trade at the height of mercantile capitalism between the 1600s and the early 1800s.

Perhaps the time has come for the government to put the issue of regulation back on the table for discussion, instead of making empty promises about stimulating township economies by channelling a portion of public procurement to township-based businesses.

• Ntingi is founder and CEO of GetBiz.