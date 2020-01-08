Richard Maponya lived with the insanity of apartheid, and still managed to prosper

What can we learn from a man who was born before nylon, TV, jet engines, faxes, cordless phones, FM radio, microwaves, tape recorders, automatic gears and electric typewriters, let alone computers?

Lots. But first, something about the late great Richard Maponya’s world, and some of my personal experiences. Few people knew then, and almost no-one knows now, how insane apartheid was. Not how bad it was but how mind-bogglingly absurd. Maponya knew. With the dignity and wisdom that characterised his generation of black entrepreneurs, he survived it and prospered.

When I met him 50 years ago, when I was a student activist, he had a small Soweto trading store. Under the loony laws he endured, no “black” store could exceed 35m² (the size of a small room). He was allowed to sell only “perishables” — no toilet paper, soap, combs, tools or pots.

He could own no more than a one tiny shop, which he had to own personally — no companies or partnerships allowed. He had to be personally in attendance — no managers. A “radius law” prohibited him being within 6.5km of another store — nowhere near a station, taxi rank or bus stop where a prior store might be.

His obligatory trading hours were 8am to 6pm — when most consumers were at work. As all employment had to be in “white” areas, usually far from black “dormitory locations”, his store had to be open when there were no customers and closed by the time they returned.