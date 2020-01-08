JOHN COCKAYNE: Golf has become an ally of the environment
From using greywater to reclaiming mining sites, golf courses are evil, as their critics claim
08 January 2020 - 18:07
Golf, the environment and conservation. Can we align these apparently disparate activities effectively as a sporting community?
No ball game uses its natural surroundings to such an integral effect in relation to the game itself.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.