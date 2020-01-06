Opinion Focus on improving Limpopo’s transport networks to realise economic potential To realise the state’s vision of SA as an export-led economy, investment in network infrastructure, including roads and rail, should be accelerated BL PREMIUM

As practising economists, we usually spend a substantial amount of time looking at the world through data generated by official government institutions, private-sector businesses and households. While this is the traditional way to look at the economy, at times it doesn’t fully capture the nuances of various developments, especially at localised levels.

It is for this reason that we decided to take a tour from Gauteng to Limpopo to interact with various members of society and observe the landscape of development in the rural economy.