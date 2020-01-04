Australia’s fires have become a burning political issue

This tabloid-worthy distraction now risks crowding out serious policy discussion. The opposition Labour Party, worried about losing the support of mining unions, wishes climate change would just go away, having blamed defeat in May’s national election on being too pro-environment. Morrison, who staked his candidacy on support for the coal industry, has played down the impact of climate change on the fires, recently asking Australians to “be patient”.

His administration has been in emergency-response mode; but the crisis will be wasted if Australia’s political class can’t force a deeper reckoning about how to address climate change.

Voters should make this decision easy. Contrary to its “Crocodile Dundee” image abroad, Australia is one of the most urbanised societies on earth. The majority of its 25-million people live close to the coastline in the southeastern corner of the land mass. Much of the action the past week has been in that region, on the coast of New South Wales.

This area is frequented by vacationers from Canberra, the federal capital and where one of us grew up. Childhood vacation spots, such as Batemans Bay, Malua Bay, Surf Beach, Mollymook and Ulladulla have been singed, or are close to it. (To New Yorkers, these towns are analogous to the Jersey Shore.)

One long-time friend described a scene as resembling Dunkirk, with evacuees waiting on beaches for help, sometimes from the decks of their boats. Another said his brothers returned home to find the back fence had burnt to the ground, the house possibly seconds from engulfing flames. Photos taken driving north towards Sydney, fleeing the inferno, resemble the surface of the Moon.

Fires aren’t usually this early in summer or this close to the coast. They tend to be further inland and later, around February and March, when the scrub has been baking for months. But with record-breaking temperatures, things can get dangerous very quickly.

One of us recalls devastating fires in the rural northern outskirts of Melbourne nearly two generations ago. The view from the classroom window was of the Australian bush. Lush and green in winter, dry and brown in summer. Kookaburras laughed and cockatoos chattered from the trees, kangaroos and wallabies were spotted bounding between the trees, always eliciting excitement from children young and old.

Then Ash Wednesday came. Late in the summer of 1983, after the school year had already commenced and while the bush remained dried out, the skies started turning dark. Parents were summoned to pick up their children. Everyone knew the dangers. Local scrub fires seemed like an annual event, usually under control the same day and rarely causing much harm.

Just a few kilometres from the fire front, the flames couldn’t easily be seen. The thickness of the smoke signaled that this time was different, though — black like a thunder cloud but more silent, more deadly. More than 70 people died.

For more and more Australians, this won’t be a once-in-a-generation event. What a pity if the only lesson is that politicians cross Hawaii from their vacation lists.

• Moss is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian economies. Previously he was executive editor of Bloomberg News for global economics, and has led teams in Asia, Europe and North America. Culpan is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering technology. He previously covered technology for Bloomberg News. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

