Soleimani strike will create uncertain ripples beyond the Middle East

In killing Iran’s Maj-Gen Qassem Soleimani in an air strike near Baghdad’s international airport, Donald Trump has taken a geostrategic risk it is almost impossible to imagine from any other US president. Its hugely unpredictable effect is already being felt well beyond the Middle East — and right now, no-one can really know what that will mean.

In some respects, of course, the strike is simply the latest escalation in a years-long proxy confrontation that has raged across the Middle East for almost two decades. From Syria to Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon and beyond, it is a confrontation that has already killed hundreds of thousands. Throughout the last year in particular, it has been clear that Iran and its adversaries had been tearing up the rule book, with high-profile attacks on tankers in the Gulf and Saudi energy infrastructure.

And with retaliatory US strikes on Iranian-backed militia in Iraq this week — and what looked to be an attempt to storm the US Embassy in Baghdad in response — matters were already entering uncharted territory.

In the short term, it is unclear whether the unilateral US action — which will have shocked many in Washington DC as much as anywhere else — will make the region more or less violent. Soleimani — in some ways the second-most powerful man in Iran, and the chief architect of its international military operations — would normally have been the key decision-maker behind any response. Multiple forces in Tehran and elsewhere will be scrambling for advantage after his death, and while some will want to unleash regional chaos as part of that, others may be deterred into being more restrained.