Is Disney touting homeopathic quackery in Frozen 2?

The second major principle underlying homeopathy is “like cures like”: to cure a disease, use a substance that causes similar symptoms in a healthy person. Contact with poison ivy, for example, causes itching, burning and blistering; homeopaths believe it can cure herpes, eczema and arthritis — after being properly diluted, of course.

Other substances used to make homeopathic remedies are much more disturbing, including Excrementum caninum (dog’s excrement); Ambra grisea (intestinal secretion of a sperm whale;) and, notoriously, Murus Berlinensis (pieces of the actual Berlin Wall).

The twin principles of homeopathy were formulated by its founder, the German physician Samuel Hahnemann, at the end of the 18th century. He discovered the principle of “like cures like” by consuming Cinchona, used to treat malaria, when he was healthy, and observing that it causes malaria-like symptoms. Today we have a precise understanding of the mechanism by which Cinchona combats malaria: it has nothing to do with Hahnemann’s ideas.

The origins of “less is more” are somewhat more mysterious. Hahnemann needed to dilute his remedies, as some were based on poisonous substances. He claimed that while dilution removed the remedy’s harmful side effects, it conveniently enhanced its healing potency.

If we are to accept homeopathy, then, we must also accept that Hahnemann discovered not one, but two fundamental laws of nature through wishful thinking. That’s not science — it’s prophecy.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise, therefore, that numerous attempts to rigorously test the efficacy of homeopathy haven’t been able to establish that homeopathic remedies are anything more than placebos.3 In 2015, the Australian government’s National Health and Medical Research Council concluded that “there are no health conditions for which there is reliable evidence that homeopathy is effective”.

A report released by the UK’s National Health Service in 2017 unequivocally concurs with the Australian council’s findings. Earlier in 2019, a joint report from France’s National Academy of Medicine and National Academy of Pharmacy reached the same conclusion, leading the French government to announce that it will stop reimbursing homeopathic treatments in 2021.

These studies assert that there is no evidence that homeopathy works, rather than stating that there’s evidence that it doesn’t work. That’s because it’s hard to prove a negative. That said, when a true medical breakthrough happens, the evidence for its efficacy is overwhelming.

For example, Edward Jenner discovered vaccination in 1796, around the same time Hahnemann founded homeopathy. The response of the European medical establishment to Jenner’s radical idea was essentially “yep, nailed it”; within a few years vaccination was already saving countless lives.

Unaware of what they’re really getting

Despite all of this, homeopathy is still growing in popularity around the world. In the US, roughly 5-million adults and 1-million children used homeopathic remedies in 2012 — significantly more than in 2007. According to a 2007 report, the homeopathy market in India was growing at a rate of 25% a year, more than 100-million Indians relied exclusively on homeopathy for medical care, and the country had close to 250,000 registered homeopaths. Recent surveys show that 77% of the French and 17% of Italians have taken homeopathic remedies.

The trouble is that many consumers of homeopathy are unaware of what they’re really getting. It turns out that after learning what “200C” on the label of Oscillococcinum means, “fully half of [American] adults say they feel less favourable towards homeopathic over-the-counter drugs in general.” That’s why it’s important to promote public awareness of the facts.

With Frozen 2, Disney has done just the opposite, whether intentionally or unintentionally. Either way, the company has long been in the business of creating fantasy worlds, which are usually delightful and wondrous. But we can’t afford to live in one.