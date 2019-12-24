Business Day’s 10 most read opinion pieces of 2019
Here is a list of the most read articles by our columnists, editors and, of course, our readers
1. In May, SA went to the polls for its most tightly contested democratic election yet. Before voting got underway, many had their say about whether SA’s liberation party should stay in power.
2. Julius Malema continued to make headlines in 2019. In August, Simon Mtsuki warned if the old alliance between the firebrand leader and former president Jacob Zuma is rekindled, the damage may be bigger than before.
3. As minister of public enterprises, Pravin Gordhan has one of the hardest jobs in the cabinet. Despite his lonely stance against public looting during the previous administration, some believe he is not the man to bring the country’s state-owned entities back from the brink.
4. Despite making headlinesm mostly for the wrong reasons in 2019, ANC NEC member Joel Netshitenzhe believes Busisiwe Mkhwebane may have become an “unconscious tool of history” by shedding light on the funding in internal party contestations.
5. Many have questioned the intentions of the public protector throughout the year. Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s reports, decisions, and statements have been questioned by politicians, thought leaders and the courts alike.
6. People often turn to former leaders for wisdom, but in some instances, Tom Eaton argues, it is best if they keep to themselves. This winter, Eaton aimed his sharpened pen at former president Thabo Mbeki like few others.
7. AfriForum is known for making controversial statements. Early in 2019, it did so again, this time drawing the ire of many with the documentary, Disrupted Land.
8. In SA, politics is very difficult to decipher, especially internal party politics. This is often simply because politicians speak in riddles. Business Day’s readers, on the other hand, tend to say it as it is.
9. Given the allegations he faces, former president Jacob Zuma rarely gets any praise. However, one commentator believes Zuma was right about nuclear energy.
10. Apart from courts declaring the findings in some of her reports unconstitutional, many commentators have severely criticised Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s investigations. Responding to the public protector’s investigation into the police watchdog Ipid, journalist Bryan Rostron described her findings as “bizarre” and “not based on reality”.