CARTOON: Best of 2019 #3

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
President needs to get off on the right foot to help boost the rand and grow the economy
SA’s biggest polluter asks to be exempt from emission requirements for two of its coal-fired power stations
Former Joburg mayor sets out his stall in the political landscape, calling on supporters to back his campaign
Prosus’s offer of 800p a share quickly overtaken by Takeaway’s 916p
The ratings agency sounds a warning on SA's low growth, rising government debt and crisis-stricken Eskom
Prices of cobalt and lithium have dropped drastically, but this is likely to be temporary
Britain's finance minister is likely to announce that former Bank of England deputy governor Bailey will replace Mark Carney, FT reports
Western Province’s call for the Cricket SA board to be replaced with an interim structure has the backing of all the big provinces
This sub-sub-subgenre production is Broadway-quality stuff in the excellence of its execution
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.