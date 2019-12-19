CARTOON: The best of 2019 #2

The local currency rises to its highest level in more than five months against the dollar
Merely freeing a few thousand prisoners every few years or so will not fix anything in the long run
Athol Williams says he is ready to testify about more than merely the firm’s role at Sars
Former Joburg mayor sets out his stall in the political landscape, calling on supporters to back his campaign
De Beers shows the strain of a very difficult 2019 in the global diamond market as sales fall by $1.35bn, not far off levels seen in 2009.
The ratings agency sounds a warning on SA's low growth, rising government debt and crisis-stricken Eskom
JSE’s general mining index is 38% higher in the year to date
The Democratic-led House’s passage of two articles of impeachment on a mostly party-line vote sets the stage for a trial next month
The 30-year old all-rounder says SA are always going to be very competitive on their home turf
Novelist speaks about his miniseries Trackers, his latest book and never having dreamt of becoming a writer
