Broad-based BEE needs tweaking to really work

When the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act was promulgated in 2003 its primary intentions were to encourage and enable participation by black people in SA’s economy, drive structural change within the senior management of organisations and facilitate equitable ownership of those organisations.

While these were all noble intentions, it is important to reflect on the successes and failures of broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) deals. 25 years after SA’s first democratic election and 11 years after the publication of the first department of trade & industry codes, we explore the value B-BBEE investors have been able to realise and the tangible effects these deals have been able to deliver to the B-BBEE participants.

The 100 largest JSE-listed companies have succeeded in generating about R317bn in value for B-BBEE participants since the turn of the millennium. However, of the R317bn about R208bn in value is still locked in shares and is yet to be monetised. From the above, the country’s private sector appears to be taking steps towards fostering the transformation required for truly inclusive growth and participation in the SA economy.

While there have been many successes, there are as many shortcomings, the most notable of which is a failure of B-BBEE deals to crystallise and deliver the value generated to B-BBEE participants through monetisation of their equity interests. There is much that can be learnt from these failures, many of which share similar characteristics.

For example, a mistake in the early phases of B-BBEE (before the emphasis was placed on broad-based ownership) is that B-BBEE deals were structured by providing strategic, black-owned equity partners with third party funding to acquire B-BBEE interests in companies.

While some of these leveraged B-BBEE deals resulted in a few individuals amassing huge wealth, the limitations of this approach soon became evident. Examples were noted where the company in which the B-BBEE equity interest was acquired realised minimal capital appreciation and declared insufficient dividends to service the acquisition finance costs, and the B-BBEE participants were unable to cover the cost of repaying the funding they received, leading to many exiting the B-BBEE deal without realising any value.

Some attempts have been made to address these challenges after a number of high-profile B-BBEE transactions all but collapsed in 2003 and 2004 due to the market decline at that time.

After the introduction of Nedbank’s innovative notional vendor funding structure for its own B-BBEE deal in 2005, many organisations followed suit by vendor financing B-BBEE deals to create more flexibility by using a combination of cash flows and share price appreciation to grow and deliver value.

Another impediment in realising value in B-BBEE deals is the complexity for B-BBEE participants to exit their interests. Even successful B-BBEE deals have faced these value delivery difficulties. Monetisation of B-BBEE equity interests are typically achieved through the sale of shares to either general market participants or other B-BBEE parties to the extent required.

While the sale of shares to general market participants upon the lapsing of a B-BBEE deal is beneficial to B-BBEE participants, the disadvantage to the business is that the company has to structure a new B-BBEE deal when the associated trade & industry department scorecard points are no longer applicable. This naturally presents a conflict of interest between shareholders who will be required to incur further economic costs of completing a new B-BBEE deal and the ability of B-BBEE participants to monetise their interests at market value.