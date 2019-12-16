How investors can make an impact on dire state of public schools

As is well documented, low educational achievement contributes to low productivity growth, and high levels of poverty and unemployment. This is especially problematic in a country already grappling with stark economic inequality and years of sluggish growth.

With the country’s population expanding, classroom sizes are set to grow, and this is likely to exacerbate the problem. There are now about 31 pupils per teacher in SA public schools, with 524 pupils on average per school. This compares with about 11 pupils per teacher in independent schools, with an average of 204 total pupils per school.

What are the causes of SA’s low quality of education? While these are complex and multifaceted, what is clear is that inadequate funding is not the primary cause when the country spends 20% of its budget on education. Some of the explanatory factors are history — population groups that were denied quality education under apartheid achieve the worst outcomes today, and (importantly) the distribution of resources. Indeed, the poorest 75%-80% of pupils depend on dysfunctional public schooling and achieve poor outcomes, while the wealthiest 20%-25% of learners enrol in private schools and functional public schools, and achieve better academic outcomes.

Unsurprisingly, independent schools lead the way in terms of results, with many students achieving Bachelor pass rates that eclipse the national average. However, independent schools are prohibitively expensive to attend, so they do little to address the wider problems.

What can be done to bridge the gap between low-cost, poor-quality public education and high-cost, independent schooling?

According to the IMF, better teacher training to close gaps in knowledge, improved school management, and greater teacher accountability are some of the possible measures that have the greatest potential to support educational performance in the long term.