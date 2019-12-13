Opinion ALEXIA WALKER: A look at the 2019 art market While some remarkable sales were made in the global market, local art sales have seen a dip BL PREMIUM

With the year drawing to a close, it’s a good time to take stock of what happened in the art market globally and at home.

Generally speaking, the auction sector was marked by thinning demand and flatter results. Gone were the multiple record-breaking multimillion-dollar lots of previous years.