Opinion FT'S LEX COLUMN THE LEX COLUMN: Crystal balls are cheaper than engineers Data analytics company Palantir delays IPO as revenue spike fails to be accompanied by profits BL PREMIUM

Data analytics company Palantir’s initial public offering (IPO) was supposed to be one of the biggest prizes of the year. Instead, it opted for another round of private funding. The IPO seems delayed indefinitely.

Governance issues, including a board mostly made up of founders, has forced on the brakes. But postponing an IPO until the company can produce profits would be a good idea too.