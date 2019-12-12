Premiumisation of products and the rising middle-class

Premiumisation as a trend is gathering momentum across a variety of industries as consumers’ priorities and spending patterns continue to evolve. During the early and mid-20th century, ownership of items such as stoves, refrigerators, radios and TVs were seen as a form of status-signaling. Due to technological advances, manufacturing ingenuity and globalisation, these items have become ubiquitous in modern times.

Essentially, the process of commoditisation has lowered the prices of such goods to the point where the level of quality is standard and so price becomes the key differentiator.

Premiumisation lies at the other end of the spectrum and while it may not be new, what has changed is the motivation behind consumers’ purchasing decisions. With its beginnings traced back to alcoholic drinks in the 1970s, premiumisation would historically be referred to as “trading-up” and seen as luxury. However, following a multitude of supply-side advancements, we can now refer to terms such as “masstige” (mass market prestige or mass personalisation), the opposite of commoditisation.

Premiumisation, though, is not just about personalisation but can also focus on a product’s rarity, its ingredients, the level of service associated with the product, its reliability and durability, and so on.

Importantly, consumers and their preferences play a vital role, too, in the shift towards premiumisation. From a desire for status, quality, brand affinity, environmental consciousness and superior style, to the subtleties of the demographic shifts from Baby Boomers to Gen-X to millennials to Gen-Z and their respective purchasing habits, consumers are driving premiumisation.

Those who can afford better, want better, and if they cannot afford better, they will prioritise for better.