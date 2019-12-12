COMPANY COMMENT
How to grow owner-managed businesses
12 December 2019 - 05:10
Owner-managed businesses form an integral part of SA’s economic landscape. While some of these have grown to become global conglomerates, there is a plethora of mid-tier owner-managed businesses that remain an important part of the growth engine of our economy.
Some of these businesses have remained in the same family for generations. Others are young and have only grown exponentially in recent years. Over the past few decades SA’s thriving private equity sector has enabled many owner-managed businesses to unlock the value in their operations through well structured, win-win transactions.
