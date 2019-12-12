CARTOON: Ramaphosa takes charge at Eskom

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The government is not keen to allow third parties to generate their own energy as it will accelerate Eskom’s death spiral
COO Jan Oberholzer says person had a very good understanding of the operations of a power station
DA has indicated it plans to contest the decision of the provincial government to place Tshwane under administration
Former manager Ed Pierson links software fault with ‘chaotic and alarming state’ inside Boeing’s factory
Analyst warns Reserve Bank is wrong to focus on SA's dismal fiscal scenario while all other factors point towards lower interest rates
Why Phillip Morris is moving to alternative smoking products, and using Tinder to help
YouGov poll cuts its forecast for Johnson’s likely parliamentary majority by more than half to 28 seats
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urges players to excel in every match ahead of Europa League clash against AZ Alkmaar
The stories written about two World Cup-winning Boks differ in pace as much as their life choices
