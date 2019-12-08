Globalisation, climate change and geopolitics create a perfect storm

Fewer people live in extreme poverty today than at any other point in history. People are living longer lives, are better educated and have better access to technology than ever before. By many objective measures, life on this planet has never been better than it is right now. The problem is that it just doesn’t feel that way. And given what’s on the horizon, there’s good reason for that.

Over the better part of the past century, the free movement of people, goods, ideas and services across borders — globalisation — has allowed for efficiencies of scale and technological advances that helped improve the daily lives of billions. Most people living today have never known a world in which globalisation wasn’t synonymous with the word “progress”.

No longer. As the last three years of geopolitical chaos and upsurge of populism have made clear, there have been plenty who have been left behind by globalisation — or at least feel like they have, which matters plenty when it comes to democracies.

This has been particularly true of the middle and working classes of the world’s advanced industrial countries, who see the rise of a new global middle-class in Asia and Latin America as coming at the cost of their own well-being.

For the first time in almost a century, the momentum behind globalisation is starting to sputter. And it couldn’t be coming at a worst time.

Global economic growth is softening, and after nearly a decade of uninterrupted economic expansion following the Great Recession, the global economy looks set to head into a downturn. By itself, that’s nothing to be particularly alarmed about — economics tends to move in seven- to eight-year, boom-and-bust cycles, rising and falling in relatively well-predicted patterns.