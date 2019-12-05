WATCH: What Gordhan can do for SA’s failing SOEs
Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
05 December 2019 - 10:04
The panel discusses whether a shut down for SAA is on the cards and weighs in on public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s ability to save SA’s failing SOEs.
Or listen to the full audio: