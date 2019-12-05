Opinion

WATCH: What Gordhan can do for SA’s failing SOEs

05 December 2019 - 10:04 Business Day TV
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: ALON SKUY
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: ALON SKUY

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.

The panel discusses whether a shut down for SAA is on the cards and weighs in on public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s ability to save SA’s failing SOEs.

Or listen to the full audio:

GIULIETTA TALEVI: Listed companies taking flight

Nothing is ever as bad as it seems [even if] it’s not as good as you hoped, says Peregrine’s Robert Katz
Money & Investing
1 week ago

Don’t blame the unions for SAA’s demise, blame the executive

SAA’s battle for existence lies with consecutive boards, their executive and senior management teams, and the government, writes Simon Mantell
Opinion
1 day ago

SAA losses hit R10bn mark over two years

This is the first time in two years that parliament and the public have had sight of SAA’s financial statements
National
1 day ago

Pravin Gordhan is getting it dangerously wrong with SOEs

Public enterprises minister is perhaps unable to truly reckon with the crisis he is tasked with solving
Opinion
1 day ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Will De Ruyter be allowed to do his job at Eskom?

Governance structures, political pressure and a backlash over transformation could stymie the new CEO’s efforts
Opinion
1 day ago

S&P Global warns SA may fall further into junk

The agency has lowered its outlook on the country’s ratings, citing myriad challenges ahead for both the government and the economy
Economy
1 week ago

