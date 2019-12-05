FT'S LEX COLUMN
THE LEX COLUMN: No excuses for M&G
The property fund could have protected itself better from trends becoming more and more obvious
05 December 2019 - 14:45
Is an “open-ended property fund” an oxymoron? Angry investors might well think so after dealings in the M&G Property Portfolio were suspended on Wednesday.
The UK-listed asset manager could not say how long they will have to wait to withdraw funds. A promise to waive 30% of its annual charge will be little consolation.
