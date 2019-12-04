Opinion TONY LEON: With left and right in flux, UK poll is bound to be a shake-up BL PREMIUM

A terror attack on London Bridge before polling day; opinion polls showing the governing Conservative Party on course for a huge parliamentary majority; the deep unpopularity of the Labour Party’s Jeremy Corbyn; and a desire by voters to end the impasse over Brexit. These are key electoral assets for the incumbent Tory prime minister.

The above snapshot was an accurate reading of the political weather in Britain on the eve of its June 8 2017 general election. Now, in déjà vu with several twists, it also offers a fair reading of the state of Britain on the eve of yet another election, this one scheduled for the dead of winter on December 12.