THE LEX COLUMN: Alphabet, Google switcheroo Founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin step away at a delicate time for the company

Is Google parent company Alphabet necessary?

The holding company was created four years ago to formally separate the main search engine business from riskier “moonshot” ideas. It also allowed founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin to remain in charge while relinquishing daily management of Google.