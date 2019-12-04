FT’S LEX
THE LEX COLUMN: Alphabet, Google switcheroo
Founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin step away at a delicate time for the company
04 December 2019 - 14:33
Is Google parent company Alphabet necessary?
The holding company was created four years ago to formally separate the main search engine business from riskier “moonshot” ideas. It also allowed founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin to remain in charge while relinquishing daily management of Google.
