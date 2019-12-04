The exit phase of training interventions is vital — will trainees get jobs?

In May, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a new cabinet, as well as the reconfiguration of several government departments. Among these was the department of labour, which was renamed the department of employment and labour.

The expansion of the department’s mandate signalled the government’s resolve to accelerate job creation to rapidly reduce unemployment. The name change requires the department and its entities to change its posture and double its efforts to create jobs and preserve the ones already existing.

In his budget vote speech delivered in July, minister Thulas Nxesi mentioned that the department would leverage on its entities, which are labour-market instruments, to preserve jobs and invest in job creating initiatives.

Section 5 of the Unemployment Insurance Amendment Act of 2016 provides for the use of UIF funds for the retention of contributors in employment and re-entry into the labour market, and UIF has already made significant strides in executing this section of the act.