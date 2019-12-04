New limits for Section 12J investments will up capital flight and joblessness

In the past financial year the Section 12J investment class not only attracted the attention of SA taxpayers aiming to reduce their income or capital gains tax liabilities, but also that of the Treasury. This was mostly due to the large value of investments made by SA taxpayers into Section 12J investments.

Assets under management in the Section 12J investment class doubled in just one year through the investment of more than R3.7bn by South Africans, bringing total assets under management to about R7bn.

One would assume the Treasury would be encouraged by the amount of capital invested in Section 12J investments, as the investment vehicle was introduced to provide equity funding to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through an upfront tax incentive for taxpayers who invest in these. If taxpayers invested R100, they could claim up to R45 back from the SA Revenue Service and generate a return from the full R100 invested (if invested wisely).

There is a clear short-term upfront cost to the fiscus, but the Treasury should gain through long-term sustainable tax revenue collected from the SMEs that receive the funding. Unfortunately, due to many factors including rampant corruption and fruitless and wasteful expenditure, the Treasury is under pressure to collect as much tax revenue as possible. One approach to “protect the fiscus” the Treasury has taken is the introduction of an amendment to Section 12J that will limit the amount an SA taxpayer can invest in a Section 12J vehicle.

Due to the limit, which was enacted in November, individuals and trusts can only claim a maximum tax deduction of R2.5m and corporates of R5m per year. The consequence of this amendment is that high net-worth investors and corporates will be limited in terms of how much they can invest in the investment class, likely leading to a significant reduction in 2018’s record investment of R3.7bn into Section 12J investments. This will consequently reduce the amount of private sector investments in SMEs, likely resulting in more capital leaving our shores and fewer jobs created.