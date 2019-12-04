Golf tourism has potential to help tee off SA’s growth

Estimates for the total value of the golf industry vary between $70bn and $85bn a year in the US alone, with this financial impact being largely duplicated, on a pro-rata basis, wherever the game is played.

As an example, similar recent studies show the game’s current contribution to the European community’s economic activity at more than €14bn a year.

Golf is singular in that its influence reaches across so many areas of economic activity. These range from the building, maintenance and management of golf estates, the professional tours and golf travel, to the manufacture and retail of golf equipment and sportswear. No other global ball game has quite the same reach, and whatever the data, by any standards, the game of golf is big business.

Statistics, however, tell only a portion of this story and fail to highlight the game’s social effect and value. The last full analysis of golf, in terms of SA’s GDP, was in 2008. The results of this survey showed the game’s annual contribution to the economy to be in excess of R30bn.

What also became apparent were the numbers of people employed directly in the business of golf. Estimates vary, but the consensus is that each wage earner supports an average of 3.5 people in SA. From this benchmark, and with an estimated 50,000 people working in the country’s golf industry at the 550-plus golf courses, ranges, retail stores and estates, more than 170,000 people rely on the game of golf for their daily bread.

These types of numbers hardly support the commonly held notion that golf is elitist and socially irrelevant. Golf does not qualify as an elite sport, such as ocean-going yacht-racing, but given that it can cost about the same to build a single par-5 golf-hole as it would 10 football pitches, it is clearly not a street game.

Most experts will agree that the game is one for the middle-income sector and above (notwithstanding that one of the most exclusive clubs in the world is Augusta national golf club), but it is not elitist and certainly not irrelevant in terms of its socio and economic impact — least of all in Africa.

Its environmental impact is also much exaggerated. Urban legends, including the use of potable water to irrigate the playing areas or only developing golf courses on prime land, persist, but these are largely the fault of the game itself in not communicating effectively.

In the white noise around these types of sensational facts, the game’s established potential to “do good”, both in socio and economic terms, often remains muted.

SA needs to source and develop new revenue streams and create new job opportunities. This has become paramount with the continuing demise of the region’s traditional earner and employer — the mining sector. In this context, tourism and travel will continue to play an increasingly important role in SA’s economic activity, and globally the golf tourism market is estimated to be worth between $17bn and $22bn per annum.

SA has an abundance of golf riches, which become even more attractive when the exchange rate is considered and golf is packaged with the traditional gold-plated tourist attractions such as game viewing. Of added interest is that golf tourists are likely to spend at least twice as much per trip, per capita as the individual standard or leisure tourist.

Living in a water-scarce region — and given that individuals from any tourism sector will have the same impact on our resources — having a tourist who spends twice as much, while leaving the same environmental footprint, should make the pursuit of the golf tourist of particular interest to SA’s tourism bodies.

I have been most fortunate to spend the past 40 years involved at various levels in both the game and business of golf. This has included spells as a tournament official and player on the Sunshine circuit, as well as various stints as a club professional and club manager, designing and running events and as a golf columnist and writer. This eclectic background has given me a 360-degree view of the game and introduced me to a host of golf industry experts who will be contributing their thoughts and opinions to this column.

The column will not only be about business, as it will also take on items that are “newsy” and of topical interest. It will explore all the corners of this wonderful game and the immense industry that has developed around it, and we hope you enjoy the journey as it unfolds.