Development finance institutions need to get to work in SA

SA has various development finance institutions (DFIs) mandated to contribute to economic development. The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), the Development Bank of Southern Africa, the Land Bank, the National Empowerment Fund, and the Small Enterprise Finance Agency were geared to promote economic inclusion but have failed to produce a sizeable number of black entrepreneurs.

The Land Bank was established by the Land Bank Act of 1912, before the Land Act of 1913 was promulgated to extend credit support to Afrikaner farmers and commercialise farming co-operatives. The government created this mechanism to ameliorate harsh conditions visited upon many Afrikaners by the Anglo-Boer War and ensuing drought conditions. Heavy requirements for capital to engage in commercial farming was a challenge, as it is with black farmers today.

With the deregulation of agriculture in the early 1990s and consolidation of small farming units into large enterprises, the role of the Land Bank became more like a commercial bank. Government subsidies were dismantled owing to SA’s accession to the General Agreement on Trade and Tariffs (GATT) in the 1990s.

Monetary policy reforms that oriented financial services to the market led to the reduction of interest-rate subsidies from the Land Bank. The strategy of the SA Reserve Bank to defend price stability resulted in a rise in interest rates. The Land Bank became tied to the interests of legacy farmers, who had now consolidated into large, commercial farming groups. The Land Bank’s lending practices contributed to structural inequalities between smaller black farmers and larger commercial farmers.

Despite the Land and Agricultural Development Act of 2002, which sought to align the Land Bank to the government’s socioeconomic goals, it still behaves more like a commercial bank than a DFI in risk management and credit criteria. On paper, the Land Bank has structured its mandate along three pillars: transformation, growth and integration. The latter two are alive. Today, more than 80% of its loan book consists of established commercial farmers. From 2018 the transformation component in Land Bank finance is 12%, up from 4% in 2012. In short, the Land Bank’s lending practices are still anti-developmental.

The IDC is a national public company established under the Industrial Development Act of 1940. Its main purpose was to industrialise SA by pioneering synthetic fuels and chemicals industries, more so when SA experienced economic isolation and sanctions in the 1970s. The IDC became more instrumental in developing a domestic industry outside the mining sector to create a new crop of Afrikaner industrialists and set the economy on a manufacturing path. It was a key pillar of apartheid’s version of a developmental state for bolstering Afrikaner entrepreneurs and serve as a bulwark against the English-centred Anglo-American.