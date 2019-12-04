CARTOON: GDP shock for Ramaphosa

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that a trade deal with China could happen after the US election in 2020
Talks will focus on technical issues, while the more serious issue of actual targets will come later
Companies Act holds bosses personally responsible for losses incurred through trading under insolvent circumstances
The parties make deals without bothering about what voters think
Dubai-based Arqaam Capital is the next firm to close its equity research capability in SAm following a long line of investment banks heading for the door.
Rand slides as report raises concern that the economy may barely grow at all in 2019
Business Day Spotlight talks about the physical networks that need to be in place for online retailers to fulfil orders
Trump undermined national security and obstructed impeachment inquiry, House of Representatives report says
Journalist ban contributed to the resignation of board member Shirley Zinn and a demand for answers by Standard Bank
Set in the heart of the Midlands Meander, these new cottages at Brahman Hills will make you want to stop and linger, writes Sanet Oberholzer
