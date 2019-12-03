Opinion CHRIS GILMOUR: Afrimat’s stellar results fail to woo the market Investors may be more concerned about future iron ore prices than interim revenue and profit rise BL PREMIUM

In a decimated construction sector, the little gem of Afrimat stands out, boasting a nicely balanced portfolio of construction materials, bulk commodities and industrial minerals.

For the interim period to August 2019, revenue rose 20% to R1.7bn; the operating profit margin increased from 14% to 19%; operating profit rose 57% to R318m; headline earnings per share (Heps) rose 94% to 181.9c; the interim dividend doubled; and net debt-equity plummeted from 36% to 9%.