Eastern Cape prepares for a digital future

However, to elevate their lives to more meaningful economic activity in an increasingly global economy citizens will need to have a more substantial level of literacy, going beyond identifying and reproducing words on paper.

From a young age, students in even the most remote locations will need to get to grips with what it means to live in a tech-powered world as the fourth Industrial Revolution materialises beyond its theoretical status to real-life services and infrastructure.

Increasing digitisation means that more industries are moving away from paper-based processes to digital ones.

Rather than keeping paper-based attendance registers, teachers will use digital scanning for themselves and their pupils. Artificial intelligence applications will collect data over time, and produce valuable insights that can inform school operations and education in the country as a whole.

The Internet of Things (IoT) will measure everything from weather, traffic and other data in the physical environment, and automated reports will be sent to parents, staff and pupils, notifying them all about anything of interest.

To be better prepared for this future, children will be relieved that they won’t have to carry bulky schoolbags between classes as all their lessons will be on compact mobile devices linked to each other via Bluetooth and connected to wireless networks at home or on campus.

No longer will information be captured only on paper, a process that is open to human error and even abuse. Identification tags will know the exact time of arrival at school, the precise movements of each child and time of departure.

This places a huge additional responsibility on educators who won’t just be judged on reading, writing and arithmetic skills. Teachers will be assessed on their students’ ability to use the vast array of digital tools and devices coming to the market.

It also won’t be enough to just be familiar with one software program or how a certain laptop works, but it is important to understand the overarching principles that all computer technology is based on, especially as updates and upgrades become available.