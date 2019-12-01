Environmental, social and governance abuses are the new tobacco

In SA the integration of ESG assessments into financial metrics has been heightened by recent governance failures, most notably Steinhoff. While it is always difficult for public market investors to detect fraud, we have tried to better identify the warning signals — for example, low earnings to cash flow conversion rates. In addition, asset owners are increasingly requiring asset managers to have integrated ESG processes that deal better with ESG concerns. At times, these requirements extend to unexpected mandates, such as global debt.

The third phase of the evolution has been the increasing sophistication of the engagement process. In SA this is particularly important because Investec Asset Management is the largest manager of third-party assets. The narrow SA market means we cannot opt to sell or ignore every problem company.

Engagement does not only focus on ESG issues but on the strategic business issues a company faces. We view ourselves as active shareholders. These are the responsibilities we have as key shareholders:

Actively consider all pertinent factors, including the long-term impact of company strategy, balance sheet decisions, labour and safety practices.

Have a clear understanding of what we would like rectified when we enter into engagement with a company. What is our goal from the engagement?

Engage management actively when we have concerns, with a view to eliciting change.

Escalate engagement if we are not being heard.

Engagement is one of the most powerful tools we have as active investors. The aim of our engagement work is to help preserve and grow the real value of the assets entrusted to us by our clients over the long term. To aid this we are intent on ensuring boards of companies focus on the creation and preservation of sustainable value.

Investing client capital into an uncertain future requires the investment capability to include governance as part of the fundamental analysis process.

While smoking has moved from glossy advertisements to the dirty secret you hide from your friends, ESG and engagement have not only become fashionable but are increasingly part of the investment analysis bedrock.

• Moola is head of SA investments for Investec Asset Management.