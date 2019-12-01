Contagious culture of graft has created thugs in suits

The internationally acclaimed journal Scientific American recently devoted a special issue to “Truth, Lies and Uncertainty”. What caught my attention was a contribution by Dan Ariely and Ximena Garcia-Rada, specialists in behavioural economics, titled “Contagious Dishonesty”.

One must start with the premise that people worldwide have an innate tendency to act honestly. According to the folklore in my culture, children are taught ethics at the age of three, sitting at their mother’s knee. However, the world has since moved on and has become contaminated and stigmatised by a narrow band of politicians and government officials and elements from the private sector.

The World Bank estimates that corrupt exchanges now involve $1-trillion annually. In 2018 Transparency International reported that more than two-thirds of the 180 countries it surveyed received a score of less than 50 on a scale from 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean). The survey conducted by Ariely and Garcia-Rada found that the inclination of individuals to behave dishonestly is about the same in different countries, regardless of their actual levels of corruption. The survey also found that petty corruption, involving small favours between a few people, is also very common.

Corruption is like a contagious disease. It spreads quickly among individuals, often by mere exposure to a bribe, and as time passes becomes harder and harder to control. This is because social norms — the patterns of behaviour that are accepted as normal — affect how people will behave in many situations, including those involving ethical dilemmas. Knowing that others are paying bribes makes people feel it is more acceptable to pay a bribe themselves. Similarly, thinking others believe paying a bribe is acceptable will make people feel more comfortable when accepting a bribe. Bribery thus becomes a way of life and affects a person’s moral character.

Social norms vary from culture to culture. What is acceptable in one culture might not be acceptable in another. For example, in some societies giving gifts to clients or public officials demonstrates respect for a business relationship, whereas in other cultures it is considered bribery. Listening to the evidence given to the Zondo state capture inquiry, one is unavoidably forced to describe the culture in SA of giving gifts as either a lubricant of business negotiations, reward for a past favour or a down payment to influence future behaviour. Over time the line between ethical and unethical behaviour becomes blurred and dishonesty becomes the way of doing business.