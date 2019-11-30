Let us give thanks for the good technology

In a true Thanksgiving cliché, I would like to enumerate what I’m thankful for in technology.

I know, it sure doesn’t feel like there are many things to feel good about. Tech tools have allowed misinformation, bullying and social division to spread like a virus. They have empowered tyrants and monsters, and created an underclass of impossible jobs. Some days I want to do a Road Runner cartoon dynamite to the internet and start fresh.

But my point was … uh … hopefulness. Even with the technology horribles, I want to give thanks for the mostly good.

I’m grateful for the boring stuff: technology isn’t only things that scream TECHNOLOGY like virtual-reality goggles for cows, cars without human drivers and hot-air balloons that beam internet service to a remote Amazon rain forest.

Technology is also changes in dairy-barn ventilation that make farms more productive. Technology is french fries that keep up with our changing eating habits; stripped-down smartphones that are affordable and usable enough for billions of people; and software that can reduce airport delays by predicting when jet engines need repairs.

I can’t gloss over ways that all technology, even the unglamorous stuff, can have horrible consequences for individuals or painful structural upheavals for economies and job markets. But I also don’t want to underplay the genuinely good changes that are arising from the big and small innovations happening all around us that we may never notice.

I’m grateful for people’s creativity: one of my first “aha” moments about Snapchat came from Jérôme Jarre, the young Frenchman who got big on the six-second-video service Vine (RIP) and then on Snapchat. In a story from around 2015, I think, Jarre — in snippets of videos and photos — showed himself traveling to a town in Africa and coaching young children to make solar-powered lights from plastic bottles. (I’m pretty sure there was a marketing tie-in, because internet.)