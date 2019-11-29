CARTOON: Namibia’s fishy election

Investors are closely watching a Chinese response to a US bill supporting human rights in Hong Kong, with Tencent down almost 2.5% on Friday morning
Wider participation in the economy is prevented, say the retail, healthcare and data markets
CFO Calib Cassim says the power utility is likely to turn the corner in three years’ time
Scandal-hit Swapo faces toughest contest yet as President Hage Geingob seeks second term
In this cut-throat sector there’s no quick recipe for meaty returns
The SA Reserve Bank deems government’s worsening financial position and fragile parastatals as key risks — but SA's banks can cope
Business Day Spotlight talks about the physical networks that need to be in place for online retailers to fulfil orders
Pressure builds on Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to resign as tourism chief quits and economy minister suspended himself amid probe into journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia's death
Some European clubs have set up football academies on a franchise basis in India to get a foothold in a potentially huge market
Raél Jero Salley explores the tension between permanence and evanescence in his exhibition at Gallery MoMo in Johannesburg.
