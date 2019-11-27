MIKE SCHUSSLER: SA must not chicken out of fighting unfair poultry trade practices

The 20 largest importing countries all either have no chicken industry to speak of or produce far more expensively than SA. For example, SA produces whole chickens at least 19% cheaper than any of the top 10 poultry-importing countries. So how does a country that is an efficient poultry producer get into such a mess that, despite a weak currency and a distance barrier, it has become the world’s fifth-largest poultry importer?

It starts with the fact that agricultural trade is the least free trade in the world. Many countries offer support to their farmers and food-processing industries for reasons that range from food security to the political clout rural communities still have in many older democracies.

Anyone competing against products that enjoy direct and indirect government support of 20% or more is at a huge disadvantage. Subsidised producers can ask less and still make higher profits. SA producers, on the other hand, receive little financial support. They simply have to work harder to increase efficiency and reduce production costs.

Second, trade negotiations often fail due to strong farm lobbies that do not like competition. That means many of the richest countries, and a few emerging markets such as Russia, find ways to keep agricultural products out by citing, for instance, food safety concerns.

All too often, these concerns have more to do with domestic agendas than actual health issues. Citrus black spot, which the EU uses to keep SA citrus out of their markets, is a case in point. While import restriction measures such as these may not always be permanent, their effect on exporters is real as it leaves them with fewer export destinations.

So, when a big importer like China turns away Brazilian chicken imports, those millions of tons of chicken meat have to go somewhere. Brazil will look to sell its chicken elsewhere, because practically any money it gets will be better than nothing, which is the alternative if they don’t sell the meat. SA then becomes an easy target to dump chicken priced below cost of production.

Third, there are parts of products that richer consumers want and where the tariff makes less of a difference. Quotas are often filled with good-quality or higher-priced parts of that product. The above is also the case where big home markets absorb most of the choice parts of the product, allowing producers to sell the unpopular parts cheaply elsewhere. So when huge consumer markets such as the EU or US buy chicken breast meat at a premium, their local producers often ask little for, say, the drumstick, which they virtually regard as waste.