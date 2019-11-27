How the NPA can regain the respect of the public

A crisis has two important results. First, policymakers are under extreme pressure to find a solution. The media, civil society and MPs will critically question the functioning of the policy sector and demand better performance, and question the policy sector’s regulatory framework and operations procedures. The second result is that the critical examination of the existing paradigm, policies, goals and functioning leads to diminished support for them and thus the constraints imposed by them are eroded. As these constraints are eroded, it becomes easier for stakeholders to push for more substantial and broad-ranging reforms.

Due to the crisis and the diminished constraints imposed by existing policies, policymakers looking to end the crisis will have more leeway to suggest measures that were hitherto unacceptable or even unheard of. Therefore, within the context of a crisis policymakers are not only under pressure to find a solution to end it soon because it threatens core social values, but also have more freedom to propose alternative solutions. A crisis is therefore an opportunity for reform.

What can then be done to address the legitimacy crisis of the NPA? A good starting point would be to have a time frame to anchor the future. Let that be three years. The first priority is to see some high-level prosecutions, such as the one implicating Bosasa in tender irregularities at the department of correctional services. The Special Investigating Unit completed its investigation into the case some 10 years ago, and since then the docket has been at the NDPP’s office. High-level prosecutions include prosecuting government officials for corruption and human rights violations.

Second, let’s forget about the conviction rate. There is little value in having a 95% conviction rate when the actual numbers of prosecutions are too few and/or of little consequence. The police and the NPA need to find and prosecute the offenders who are responsible for a disproportionate number of crimes, especially violent crimes.

Third, one in five positions at the NPA is vacant. There are two possibilities: increase the budget and fill the positions (or contract the private sector in), or redirect resources to where it matters, namely high-profile cases and repeat offenders. Fourth, as difficult as it may be, part of the solution lies in targeting organised crime because that is where the money is.

Asset forfeiture, collecting unpaid taxes and reclaiming losses due to negligence by state officials and the proceeds from crime must be important revenue streams for the fiscus and ultimately the NPA. It is not business as usual and the sooner we admit the crisis, the better.

• Muntingh is associate professor at the University of the Western Cape’s Dullah Omar Institute.