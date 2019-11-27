How the NPA can regain the respect of the public
The National Prosecuting Authority must begin to pursue particular classes of criminals to show it is doing its job
On October 15 national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi presented the 2018/2019 annual report of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to the portfolio committee on justice & correctional services. The report makes for grim reading.
One MP, Nomathemba Maseko-Jele of the ANC, noted that there was “nothing good in it”. The important difference compared with the past is that Batohi knew this and was honest about the worsening performance of the NPA — unlike her predecessor, who behaved as if the NPA was a well-functioning and well-respected institution enjoying a high degree of public trust.
The report covered the year before Batohi’s appointment as NDPP. She used phrases such as “crisis management” and referred to the criminal justice system as being “partly dysfunctional”.
There is an expectation that the NPA will act in the public interest by fulfilling its mandate. It has been observed that even when difficult to define, public interest serves as the fundamental criterion for establishing the legitimation of power. Political power is legitimate and necessary only inasmuch as it can be established that it serves the public interest. This legitimising function is dependent on the trust the public has that political power (in the form of the NPA) will be used in the public interest. Conversely, if the NPA is not trusted by the public to act in its interest, the institution is delegitimised.
Batohi’s reference to crisis management is important because an institution is in crisis when nothing anchors the future. Such a crisis occurs when the institutional structure of a policy sector experiences a relatively strong decline in legitimacy. During a crisis the policies, paradigm, goals and functioning of a policy sector are severely criticised, such that the crisis poses a severe threat to the core values of a social system requiring stakeholders to make quick decisions.
A crisis has two important results. First, policymakers are under extreme pressure to find a solution. The media, civil society and MPs will critically question the functioning of the policy sector and demand better performance, and question the policy sector’s regulatory framework and operations procedures. The second result is that the critical examination of the existing paradigm, policies, goals and functioning leads to diminished support for them and thus the constraints imposed by them are eroded. As these constraints are eroded, it becomes easier for stakeholders to push for more substantial and broad-ranging reforms.
Due to the crisis and the diminished constraints imposed by existing policies, policymakers looking to end the crisis will have more leeway to suggest measures that were hitherto unacceptable or even unheard of. Therefore, within the context of a crisis policymakers are not only under pressure to find a solution to end it soon because it threatens core social values, but also have more freedom to propose alternative solutions. A crisis is therefore an opportunity for reform.
What can then be done to address the legitimacy crisis of the NPA? A good starting point would be to have a time frame to anchor the future. Let that be three years. The first priority is to see some high-level prosecutions, such as the one implicating Bosasa in tender irregularities at the department of correctional services. The Special Investigating Unit completed its investigation into the case some 10 years ago, and since then the docket has been at the NDPP’s office. High-level prosecutions include prosecuting government officials for corruption and human rights violations.
Second, let’s forget about the conviction rate. There is little value in having a 95% conviction rate when the actual numbers of prosecutions are too few and/or of little consequence. The police and the NPA need to find and prosecute the offenders who are responsible for a disproportionate number of crimes, especially violent crimes.
Third, one in five positions at the NPA is vacant. There are two possibilities: increase the budget and fill the positions (or contract the private sector in), or redirect resources to where it matters, namely high-profile cases and repeat offenders. Fourth, as difficult as it may be, part of the solution lies in targeting organised crime because that is where the money is.
Asset forfeiture, collecting unpaid taxes and reclaiming losses due to negligence by state officials and the proceeds from crime must be important revenue streams for the fiscus and ultimately the NPA. It is not business as usual and the sooner we admit the crisis, the better.
• Muntingh is associate professor at the University of the Western Cape’s Dullah Omar Institute.