Drop in coal demand for power forecast to be offset by rising industrial needs

In the first 10 months of 2019 global seaborne coal flows were 1.19-billion tons, according to vessel-tracking and port data compiled by Refinitiv.

Assuming the last two months show similar volumes, it puts the expected 2019 total about 1.43-billion tons.

From 2016 to 2018 global seaborne volumes were 1.32-billion tons in each of the three years, meaning this year is on track for an increase of about 8.3%.

Coal is also still largely a China and India story, as these two countries account for about 60% of the global electricity generated using the fuel.

China’s domestic production of coal is on track to rise this year, having gained 4.5% in 3.06-billion tons in the first 10 months of the year, compared with the same period in 2018.

China’s imports are also set to be the strongest since 2013 and may exceed 300-million tons, given that 276.2-million tonnes were imported in the first 10 months of the year, a gain of 9.6% on the same period in 2018.

Coal India woes

Coal India, the state-owned producer that dominates the country’s output, has struggled so far this year, having experienced flooding and labour unrest.

In the first seven months of the fiscal year that started in April, Coal India has produced 280.36-million tons, down 8.5% from the same period last year.

The world’s largest coal mining company did manage to increase output in October from September’s six-year low, but the 39.35-million tons produced was still down 20.9% from the same month last year, according to data on the company’s website.

The company is unlikely to make its target of 650-million tons for the fiscal year to end March 2020, but it may manage to match the 606-million tons it produced in the year to March 2019.

While India’s imports have tapered off in recent months, it’s likely that the country will bring in as much in 2019 as it did in 2018.

Imports in the first 10 months of the year were 169.7-million tons, according to Refinitiv data, putting them on track to at least match, and possibly exceed the 2018 total of 195.3-million tons.

While coal used for power generation is likely to decline in 2019, the use of the fuel for industries such as cement and ceramics, as well as for steel, is likely to have increased.

It’s estimated that about 40-million tons, or about 20%, of India’s coal imports are now for industries such as cement, while about 50-million tons is imported for steelmaking.

The risk for those policymakers and climate activists seeking a rapid end to the use of coal is that gains in reducing the use of the fuel for electricity are undermined by increases in industrial demand.

Reuters